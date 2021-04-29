Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Cap of $651,208.55

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $651,208.55 and $61.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00477655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

