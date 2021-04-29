BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.86. 3,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $356,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

