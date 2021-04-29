BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 173.0% in April

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.