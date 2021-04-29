BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,038 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

