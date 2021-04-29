Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKI opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.35.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

