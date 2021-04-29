BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.12.

BB stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.98. 1,650,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.46. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.61 and a 52 week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

