BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.12.

BB stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.98. 1,650,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.46. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.61 and a 52 week high of C$36.00.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

