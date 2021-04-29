BlackLine (BL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

