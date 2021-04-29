BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

BlackLine stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

