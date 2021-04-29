BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

