Blackmoon Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.