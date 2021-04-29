BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,973. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.