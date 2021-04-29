BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in April

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 559,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,237. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

