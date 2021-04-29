BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

NYSE BGT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 52,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,563. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

