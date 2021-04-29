BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 113.5% in April

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

BME stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,152. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

