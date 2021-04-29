BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $820.28. 7,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,255. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $768.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

