BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $821.49 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $768.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

