BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 767.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $816.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $768.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

