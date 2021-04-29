BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MYN stock remained flat at $$13.71 during trading hours on Thursday. 56,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,801. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

