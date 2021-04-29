BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $829.45

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $829.45 and last traded at $827.67, with a volume of 13602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $816.28.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

