BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $829.45

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $829.45 and last traded at $827.67, with a volume of 13602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $816.28.
BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.
In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
