BlackRock World Mining Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BRWM traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 636 ($8.31). 929,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,039. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 300.50 ($3.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.50 ($8.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 526.79.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.