Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 114,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

