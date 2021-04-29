BLAST Price Down 56.5% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $45,464.02 and $21.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006737 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

