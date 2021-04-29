Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.86 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.600- EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.09.

BLMN stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

