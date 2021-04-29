Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket 1-Day Volume Tops $232,693.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and approximately $232,693.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00006883 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.26 or 0.00822780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00097355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.