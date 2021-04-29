Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

NYSE APRN opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.