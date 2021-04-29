Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC opened at $68.56 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.