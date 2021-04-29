Bokf Na Acquires 2,610 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

