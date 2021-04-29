Bokf Na Acquires 9,902 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Shares of ALK opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

