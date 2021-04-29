Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

Zscaler stock opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.99. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,812 shares of company stock worth $13,087,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

