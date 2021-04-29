Bokf Na Buys New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $293.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.96. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.