Bokf Na Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,476.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,472.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,399.58. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

