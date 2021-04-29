Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

