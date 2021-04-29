Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,708 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,371 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 69,432 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

