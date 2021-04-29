Bokf Na Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

