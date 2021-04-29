Bokf Na Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.32% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE LPI opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

