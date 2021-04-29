Bokf Na Has $1.28 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

