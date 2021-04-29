Bokf Na Has $1.30 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $175,360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,953,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $12,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $414.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.14 and a 200-day moving average of $366.44.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

