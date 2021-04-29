Bokf Na Has $1.33 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $186.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $189.19. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

