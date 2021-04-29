Bokf Na Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TT opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

