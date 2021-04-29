Bokf Na Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

