Bokf Na Has $1.67 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

