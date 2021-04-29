Bokf Na Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

