Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

