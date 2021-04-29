Bokf Na Invests $1.56 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

