Bokf Na Invests $1.72 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.73 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.