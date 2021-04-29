Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.