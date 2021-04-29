Bokf Na Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

