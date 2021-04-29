Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

HOLX stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

