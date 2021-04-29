Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62.

