Bokf Na Sells 1,527 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $256.84 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

